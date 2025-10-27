New sausage company brings fresh meat closer to home for Calvert residents

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — A new sausage company is open in downtown Calvert, bringing fresh meats closer to home and making shopping more convenient for everyone.

"This is a bedroom community, and, you know, we have a lot of elderly people like myself, and it's nice to have something close by that we can go to," Calvert resident Frances Killian said.

For years, neighbors in Calvert have had to hit the road in order to buy fresh meat. But a new shop on Main Street is giving neighbors one more reason to stay local.

"All they've got to do is come down the street and see us, and more than likely we'll have what they're looking for meat wise," Groholski Sausage Company owner, Kenneth Groholski said.

Groholski Sausage is known for its homemade smoked meats and custom processing in Bremond — and its newest retail store is open in Calvert.

When 15 ABC asked Killian what was going through her mind when she found out about the new sausage company, she had an honest response.

"First I thought you were telling us some foolishness, but now I know you're telling the truth, and I think it's great," Killian said.

This new shop doesn't just bring convenience — it brings connection, cutting down travel time and bringing neighbors together in the process.

"We'll have to drive at least 7 miles to Hearne, now it would be right here in Calvert," Calvert resident Beatrice Cephas said.

"I think it's only a few blocks from my house," Killian said. "I have to go into Hearne to buy, or if I can, I can go into Bryan, which is really too far away, and you really don't have a choice around here, you know."

The nearest grocery store in Hearne is about a 10-minute drive, and a trip to Bryan can take nearly half an hour.

Groholski tells 15 ABC he hopes to give neighbors a closer option that feels like home.

"I think that it's really important to try to meet the needs of Calvert," Groholski said. "We are definitely delighted and happy to be here and looking forward to hopefully building a long term relationship while we're here."

The Groholski Sausage Company will be open seven days a week in downtown Calvert.

