BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A new roundabout at South College Avenue and Carson Street in Bryan is now open to traffic, marking a significant change along one of the city's busiest corridors.

The roundabout was installed as part of the larger South College Avenue reconstruction project, but some residents have expressed concerns about driver confusion and potential safety issues.

Watch the full story here:

New roundabout opens at Bryan intersection amid mixed reactions from residents

The intersection previously featured a traffic signal, but city officials decided to replace it with a roundabout during the South College reconstruction project.

"It used to be a signalized intersection, but with the reconstruction of South College, we replaced it with a roundabout instead of putting the signal back," Assistant City Engineer, Zachary Kennard said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A driver using the new roundabout in Bryan.

However, not all drivers are embracing the change. Some residents worry about increased confusion and accident risks.

"I dislike them. They're starting to put them up more and more in town and it just makes it harder for everybody," Colby Mullins said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Colby Mullins shares his thoughts about the new roundabout with 15 ABC.

Mullins is a Bryan resident who has observed driver behavior at the new roundabout.

"When you leave it up to people, a lot of people can be inconsiderate, and they'll just go. I mean, I've seen it a lot," Mullins said.

Fellow Bryan resident Jandrea Lockett shares similar concerns about the roundabout's impact on traffic safety.

"I mean it's crazy. Like, I don't see the point. I'd rather the light, you know," Lockett said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Jandrea Lockett shares her thoughts about the new roundabout with 15 ABC.

Lockett has witnessed near-miss incidents that reinforce her skepticism about the roundabout design.

"I see it every day, not even at the roundabouts, you know, people crashing, so I think a roundabout just makes it worse," Lockett said.

Mullins has also observed dangerous driving behaviors at the intersection.

Ezekiel Ramirez A driver using the new roundabout in Bryan.

"I've seen a few people have to slam on their brakes or almost sideswipe because they try to go in front of somebody," Mullins said.

Despite resident concerns, city officials maintain that roundabouts actually improve safety by reducing potential collision points. A traditional signalized intersection has 32 potential conflict points where vehicles can collide, while a roundabout has just eight.

Ezekiel Ramirez A driver using the new roundabout in Bryan.

"The goal with roundabouts here and around town is just slower speeds, safer motorists, and pedestrians," Kennard said.

When asked about residents who oppose the roundabout, Kennard expressed confidence that the community will adapt to the change over time.

Ezekiel Ramirez Assistant City Engineer for Bryan, Zachary Kennard, shares the city's reasons for installing the roundabout with 15 ABC.

"It just is something that we as a community will adapt to and slowly learn and understand how they work and given enough time, a few years, people won't even bat an eye at it," Kennard said.

The city expects this portion of the South College Avenue project to be completed by spring, with the full reconstruction project scheduled to wrap up by 2030.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.