New mural brings art to Belton's North Penelope Street with city grant funding

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A new 15-by-20-foot mural by artist Russell Cushman was painted on Crow and Cactus Company in Belton with help from a $10,000 city grant approved in July.



A 15-by-20-foot mural was painted on the north side of Crow and Cactus Company on North Penelope Street in Belton

Artist Russell Cushman created the mural

A new 15-by-20-foot mural now adorns the north side of Crow and Cactus Company on North Penelope Street in Belton.

The Belton City Council approved the project in July, with the city contributing $10,000 through a grant to help fund the artwork.

Artist Russell Cushman created the mural. Cushman is known for his Texas wildlife and heritage paintings displayed at locations including Blue Bell Creamery and Bush Intercontinental Airport.

25 News" Marc Monroy spoke with the owner of Crow and Cactus and she says the artist chose her business as his last mural.

Click here for more grant information.