New federal housing law could make homeownership more attainable for first-time buyers across Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new federal law is now in effect aimed at making homeownership more attainable for first-time buyers in Central Texas.

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New federal housing law aims to make homeownership more attainable for first-time buyers in Waco

The 21st Century Road to Housing Act became law this week, encouraging more home construction and expanding housing opportunities, as well as lending options through community banks.

Waco realtor Daniela Rodriguez specializes in helping first-time homebuyers navigate the process. She said high home prices, interest rates, and misinformation online have left many potential buyers afraid to take the first step.

"The fear of going from a 3% to a 7% feels really big... but when you do the numbers and look at the programs available, it isn't as scary as it seems on the Internet," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the new law is a step in the right direction, but the path to homeownership still requires patience.

"It took us a little while, but it's a process... If you don't get started now, a year from now you won't be ready," Rodriguez said.

Regardless of how the new law shifts the market, Rodriguez said the best place to start is with a local lender or real estate agent who can help buyers understand their options.

"Call a lender... call NeighborWorks... call a local real estate agent. Work with people that know the area and see you as a person—not a number," Rodriguez said.

Experts say it will take some time to see the effects of the new law in Central Texas. We will continue to follow market shifts as they develop.

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