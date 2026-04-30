CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Calvert, a town of about 1,000 people, is seeing new businesses open along Main Street — and city leaders say the momentum is real.

Watch the full story here:

New businesses and rising sales tax revenue signal growth in Calvert, Texas

Sales tax revenue has increased over the past 2 years, with 10 of the last 12 months seeing gains. In March alone, the city brought in more than $10,900 — up more than 4% from last year.

Ezekiel Ramirez Some of the specific data showing the sales tax revenue in Calvert.

City Administrator Sergio Loya pointed to one of the newest arrivals while walking through downtown.

"Across the street, we have one of our newest customers, Groholski Sausage out of Bremond. He's set up shop and we couldn't be happier with them."

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert City Administrator, Sergio Loya showing 15 ABC some of the new businesses in Calvert.

Christie Fickey has owned The Purple Pig of Calvert for 14 years and says what's happening now feels different from past cycles.

"I'm excited about Calvert growing."

Ezekiel Ramirez Christie Fickey, owner of The Purple Pig of Calvert sharing her thoughts about the new businesses with 15 ABC .

Fickey said she came to Calvert with a clear sense of purpose.

"I'm a small town person and I believe in making the little small towns survive for the people in this area. I've loved every minute of it."

She said the wave of new businesses is a sign of things to come.

"I like all the new businesses opening up because I think the more businesses that open up, the more we'll draw the public to Calvert."

Ezekiel Ramirez Christie Fickey, owner of The Purple Pig of Calvert showing 15 ABC the inside of her building.

For Fickey, the growth is about more than economics — it's about the town's survival and long-term future.

"I think all of the people in Calvert should contribute to the downtown area to keep Calvert going."

Loya echoed that optimism.

"A little bit of confidence, a little bit of patience, a little bit of faith, we believe that Calvert is poised for some good solid growth."

Loya said more ribbon cuttings are expected soon and is asking residents to stay involved as Calvert continues to build on its progress.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.