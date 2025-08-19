New business owner embraces Belton's growth while preserving small-town charm

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton’s business community is expanding rapidly, with 165 new permits issued since 2023. For shop owner Kelsie Williams, the city’s growth offers opportunity without losing the historic charm that makes Belton unique. Williams recently opened Topanga Boutique, crediting social media for helping small businesses thrive, and says she’s confident Belton will continue to grow while maintaining its small-town identity.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Belton has seen significant economic growth in recent years, with 165 new business permits issued since 2023, according to city leaders. For local entrepreneurs like Kelsie Williams, this growth represents exciting opportunities while maintaining the city's historic character.

"Small business is everything in Belton and that is really important to the community," Williams said.

The 33-year-old Belton native has witnessed her hometown's transformation over the past decade, from a quiet area with just a few local shops to a bustling downtown district.

"I feel like Belton really is just the Heart of Texas. We're in the center and within driving distance of the bigger cities," Williams said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Williams recently opened Topanga Boutique, located off First Avenue and North Pearl Street, to fill what she saw as a need in the community.

"I really wanted to bring something to our small town where women can come, feel confident and comfortable browsing, and really create a space for them," Williams said.

For new business owners like Williams, digital platforms have become essential tools for establishing a customer base.

"In 2025 social media is everything. That's how we communicate, connect with customers, and really get our name out there," Williams said.

Despite the rapid development, Williams believes Belton will retain its distinctive character that makes it special.

"It's really special to see the area grow while still maintaining that historic charm," Williams said.

As she embarks on her entrepreneurial journey, Williams remains optimistic about Belton's future.

"As much as Belton is growing, it's still going to maintain that small-town charm — and that's really special to the community," Williams said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.