New 24-story student housing tower planned near Texas A&M campus in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Students near Texas A&M University say finding housing close to campus is a challenge — and a new high-rise development could change that.

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Developers plan to build Rambler Northgate, a 24-story tower along University Drive, adding more than 300 units and 900 beds near campus. The project would also become the tallest building ever constructed in College Station.

Adeem Anish, a Texas A&M student, said the need for more housing in the area is real.

"There is a shortage of apartments, especially in this Northgate area. For future students, I hope they don't have to face the same issue."

Students say demand is already pushing existing apartments to capacity.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M students, Albert Ferrel and Adeem Anish sharing their thoughts about the new apartment project with 15 ABC.

"Right now, like the Otto is full, like every single bedroom is full in that building, and I know friends who struggled to get a unit in such buildings like here in Northgate," Anish said.

While more housing could help ease the shortage, students say ongoing construction and traffic are already creating problems in the area — and they worry another major project could make things worse.

Ezekiel Ramirez A road closure sign near the Northagate District.

Fellow Texas A&M student Albert Ferrel said road closures and construction delays are already affecting daily life.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student, Albert Ferrel talking about the construction near campus.

"A bunch of these roads are closed down for people."

"The other day I was driving down and I had to wait like maybe 5, 10 minutes because there was like an 18 wheeler coming by dropping materials off for the building, so it causes delays," Ferrel said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Road work signs.

Still, students see a potential upside. More apartments could mean more competition — and lower prices.

"It can help lower the rates for some of these other places since there's more competition," Ferrel said.

But Anish said affordability will be the key factor in whether the new development truly helps students.

Ezekiel Ramirez A construction project on University Drive.

"I just really hope it isn't these like overly expensive luxurious student apartments that people don't really need."

"If the new place coming up has good affordable rates that can compete with these expensive buildings, I think that's a good thing," Anish said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A construction project on University Drive.

Rambler Northgate is expected to be completed along University Drive by summer 2028.

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