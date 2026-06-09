Neighbors speak against 765kV transmission line project across Central Texas at hearing

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors are getting their voices heard in the fight over a potential 765kV transmission line project stretching between Temple and the Hill Country.

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Neighbors speak against 765kV transmission line project between Temple and Hill Country

Monday marked day one of testimony in what is called the "Hearing of Merits" for the Bell County East to Big Hill project. The hearing room was filled as representatives for the project faced questions from neighbors and their representatives about the impact of the proposed routes and the studies conducted before those routes were selected.

Many neighbors and entities hoping to intervene in the progression of the transmission line project were denied as the final hearing began.

During testimony, Oncor representatives on a panel were questioned about whether field work was done along the proposed routes before the application was filed.

Neighbors traveled from Burnet and Bell counties to attend the hearing and get face time with project leaders. Mike Pavliska traveled from Burnet County. The proposed line would cut his cattle land in half.

"They won't hardly eat underneath those power lines because of the, it shocks them, the static electricity, even drink out of water troughs because of electricity. I mean, I, I definitely can't move up there if they decide to put those lines up there because I'm too close to them. I wouldn't want to live there."

Beth Jones, a neighbor in Williamson County near the Bell County line, said she was never notified that the line was being placed on her property. Jones said she is concerned about safety given the proximity of the lines.

"Our greatest fear will be the health concerns to ourselves, um, passing underneath those lines daily to exit our property, um, you know, living under them, any of the noise from them, or any other health hacks."

The hearing will continue through June 12. After the administrative law judge makes a recommendation, the final decision for the project will be made by September.

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