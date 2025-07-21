Neighborhood Check-in: July 21

Leon County church raises funds for local deputy's bulletproof windshield

Vanetia Baptist Church has surpassed its fundraising goal to purchase a bulletproof windshield for a local sheriff's deputy following a dangerous situation

Downtown Waco hotels await relief from middle-of-night train noise

The City of Waco is working to establish a quiet zone in downtown from Peach Street to 13th Street, with construction expected to begin in early 2026. Hotel Herringbone, located along the railroad tracks on 4th Street, continues to experience unpredictable train noise at all hours.

Belton ISD seeks community feedback on potential bond package

Belton ISD is considering a new bond package to fund campus safety and renovation projects, and after launching community feedback sessions, some local business owners are voicing concerns about increased taxes.