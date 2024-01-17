Multiple fires reported over 48-hour freezing period in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — I checked in with some of our larger metro area fire departments to see what kind of fire and carbon monoxide calls they received during this week's freezing conditions.
The below information is what was reported back.
Waco Fire Department:
- 1 structure fire
- 2 carbon monoxide calls
- 2 mutual aid fire calls with Hewitt FD
Temple Fire & Rescue:
- 2 building fires (both were minor)
- 1 electrical arching shorting
- 10 falls on slick surfaces
- 7 motor vehicle accidents
- 10 frozen/burst pipes
Killeen Fire Department
- There were 6 structure fire calls
- Residential structure fire fully involved
- Rekindle to above structure call
- Chimney fire, contained to chimney
- 2 mutual aid structure fires to Harker Heights, 1 residential, 1 pool house
- Residential structure fire, contained to oven
- There were no carbon monoxide calls