Multiple fires reported over 48-hour freezing period in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — I checked in with some of our larger metro area fire departments to see what kind of fire and carbon monoxide calls they received during this week's freezing conditions.

The below information is what was reported back.

Waco Fire Department:

1 structure fire

2 carbon monoxide calls

2 mutual aid fire calls with Hewitt FD

Temple Fire & Rescue:

2 building fires (both were minor)

1 electrical arching shorting

10 falls on slick surfaces

7 motor vehicle accidents

10 frozen/burst pipes

Killeen Fire Department