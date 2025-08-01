Motorcyclist dies after high-speed chase in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas(KXXV) — Sources familiar with the matter confirmed to 25 News that a motorcyclist died after a high-speed chase in Navasota Wednesday.

Police attempted to stop the rider around 7:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 6. The motorcyclist did not have a visible license plate.

The rider ran from police at a high rate of speed, exiting onto FM 2154, lost control, and crashed.

The driver was seriously injured and transported by air in critical condition.

Navasota Fire and Grimes County EMS responded to the scene.