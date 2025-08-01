Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Motorcyclist dies after high-speed chase in Navasota

Navasota police
Ezekiel Ramirez, 25 News
Navasota police
Posted

NAVASOTA, Texas(KXXV) — Sources familiar with the matter confirmed to 25 News that a motorcyclist died after a high-speed chase in Navasota Wednesday.

Police attempted to stop the rider around 7:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 6. The motorcyclist did not have a visible license plate.

The rider ran from police at a high rate of speed, exiting onto FM 2154, lost control, and crashed.

The driver was seriously injured and transported by air in critical condition.

Navasota Fire and Grimes County EMS responded to the scene.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood