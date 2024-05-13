Mother’s Day hail storm brings more work, business to local auto shops

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Some Central Texans didn’t need an alarm to wake up on Mother's Day.

”You can see all the hail reports and hail tracks, with that track going directly down I-14," said 25 News Meteorologist, Josh Johns.

"Unfortunately, that’s our highest populated area and that’s why this was such a high impact hail storm.”

“Driving through the neighborhoods, you can see that a storm came through but it’s not just the trees that took damage, vehicles did too."

Even the vehicles at 25 News took some serious hail damage.

That's where people like David Stidham with Quality Auto Glass in Killeen come in, ready for a flood of calls Monday morning.

”Yes, kind of predicted it already from the storm yesterday,” Stidham said.

The cost to repair broken glass on your car can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars and that’s just the glass.

That’s why Stidham works hand in hand with local body shops like International Collision Center who knew a storm of work was heading their way.

”As soon as we heard the hail kick up, we were on the phone with our vendors and our technicians,” Andrea Frazier with International Collision Center in Killeen.

"‘Trying to put people in place so that we can prepare for when people come in.”

Just like Quality Auto Glass, International Collision Center is swamp with calls for repairs — repairs that could take a while to get to because the sheer volume is causing a backlog of for everyone.

”What I always tell a customer is that, if you can live with it leave it,” Frazier said.

“If it’s really going to bother, even of it’s just a couple of dents, get it repaired. Your car is your next biggest purchase after your home.”

You can save money on hail damage repair by going to a pop-up location but do your research first.

Some of those companies are not legitimate when they leave town, you could be stuck with pour quality work and nobody to call to fix it.