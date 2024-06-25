Morgan's Point Resort to start debris pick up this Wednesday

MORGAN'S POINT, Texas (KXXV) — Some Morgan's Point residents are recovering from tornado damage — almost every home has trees, downed power lines, and roof issues.

"Whenever I was at the front door, that's when I rushed in the game room, came in here and I got my parents — we were sitting right here," TJ Kirby said.

12-year-old TJ says the twin tornadoes were one of the scariest moments of his life — something he hopes never to experience again.

"I was really scared, I kept on telling my papa, 'Is it over?' and he was like, 'No, not yet," he said.

Micheal Kirby showed 25 News the damage that was left behind from strong winds.

"We have all these limbs that are all fresh — all of this came from the tree that landed on top of our house," and then we have this massive tree that we are still working on trying to care of," he said.

He says he's reached out to FEMA and some business owners for help.

"This tree here we were quoted about $3,500," Micheal said.

He's worried that the next storm could blow the tree on top of the game room just like this tree fell on his house.

Micheal’s girlfriend, Brittany White, says she is from the Midwest so she is used to the weather change — her father in Kansas experienced a tornado the same day.

"Ruining and breaking their home and everything outside — it hurts that I couldn't be there for my folks," White said.

The City of Morgan's Point will be closing the brush pit effective immediately to accommodate equipment from Ceres Environmental Services to start debris cleanup on Wednesday.

Residents are urged to make sure debris is properly placed at the edge of their property but not on roadways — the city says that cleanup can take three to four weeks.

For anyone with loose leaves, they can be bagged up and set outside with bulk trash pickup.