Morgan's Point Resort authorities share 'fire safety messages' following incident

MORGAN'S POINT RESORT, Texas (KXXV) — Local authorities are sharing some "fire safety messages" after a destructive fire has displaced six individuals and a dog in Morgan's Point Resort — the contents of the home have been deemed a total loss, and additional evaluation is needed to determine the fate of the structure.

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Morgan's Point Resprt Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire on North Cliffwood Drive — Engine 61 arrived within six minutes to find heavy flames throughout the home.

The Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, and Morgan's Point Resort Police Department assisted during this incident.

"The original caller reported smoke issuing from around their shower head. An official cause has not been determined, though scene evidence suggests the fire originated in or near the water heater," authorities said on Facebook.

Lightweight construction throughout the home which led to a failed roof, bunkbeds, and surrounding vegetation around the home are all being considered as contributors to this fire.

"The ensuing collapse [of the roof] cut off the only two entrances to the home with fire and burning insulation — you can imagine the scenario, had this occurred at night. This underscores the importance of of early detection features of properly installed and maintained smoke alarms," authorities said.

"EVERY SECOND COUNTS — in this case, 480 seconds stood between life and death for the two adults, four children and dog that escaped yesterday afternoon."

Morgan's Point Fire-Rescue says due to bunk beds place sleeping children closer to the ceiling, this gives children in the top bunk less time to escape from rising heat and smoke.

Vegetation surrounding the home can fuel a fire, and authorities say given a few more minutes and more radiant heat, a gust of wind and flying ember could have caused a further disaster.

"The Morgan’s Point Resort community rallied around the family within minutes and our own Ladies Auxiliary M P R V F D stepped in with gift cards to Walmart to help meet immediate needs."

"The family has renter’s insurance and was able to secure a hotel room last night. Check the Friendly Neighbors of Morgan’s Point Resort for ways to help."