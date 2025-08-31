More than 800 new laws to take effect in Texas, many impacting schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Education was at the forefront of Texas’ 89th legislative session, and starting Monday more than 800 new laws will go into effect across the state — many directly impacting classrooms.

“I think a lot of these things are very unpopular,” said Mark Hays, chairman of the McLennan County Democratic Party.

Rep. Pat Curry, R-Texas, sees the changes differently.

“Get the kids to pay attention to their schoolwork and pay attention to the 10 Commandments, and pay attention to the fact that faith is a big part of our lives.”

One of the most talked-about changes is House Bill 1481, which bans cell phones in classrooms. Supporters said the move will cut distractions and help students focus, while others warn it could create safety concerns.

“One of the major consequences that happened with cellphones and especially the connectivity to the internet and social media is that it affected learning… so I think it's huge,” Curry said.

Hays argued the ban could have unintended consequences.

“Although in Uvalde it didn’t do much good, kids were able to get a lot of information about what was going on in that classroom because they had cell phones. So there may be a safety issue with a total ban, but certainly it's something that can be disruptive in class.”

Another new law, Senate Bill 10, allows the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms. Some lawmakers call it a return to traditional values, while opponents say it blurs the line between church and state.

“It's a fundamental principle of the United States that we separate church and state. The church is the proper place to teach the Ten Commandments… public school is the place to teach practical skills,” Hays said.

“I've never understood the argument against it. Tell me what's wrong with any of them. What parent doesn’t want their child to know not to steal or lie? Everything we teach our children is based on those anyway,” Curry said.

Senate Bill 11 permits prayer in schools, giving districts the option to set aside time for voluntary, student-led prayer.

“Well, what about the people that don’t have that religion? It makes them feel less welcome in the learning environment,” Hays said.

“You can read the Bible at school. You can take a Bible to school. You can have groups that study the Bible or other religions. It really goes back to the First Amendment. You do have a First Amendment right,” Curry said.

Other laws taking effect Monday include the creation of education savings accounts, expanded vaccine exemptions in schools, and a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

