More confirmed cases of New World screwworm reach South Texas, prompting warnings for McLennan County ranchers

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas ranchers are being urged to take preventive measures as the New World screwworm has been confirmed in South Texas, with no cattle currently being imported or exported from affected areas.

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Two confirmed cases of New World screwworm reach South Texas, prompting warnings for McLennan County ranchers

Shane McClellan, McLennan County administrator of agriculture and natural resources, said local ranchers should focus on preparation and staying informed.

"They just need to be prepared. Um, the biggest thing they can do right now is just have a plan in place, stay informed, know what the process is," McClellan said.

Local ranchers say the New World screwworm is something the industry has been preparing for and that more hands-on herd management will be key going forward.

"It's not an airborne virus or anything like that. You know, we controlled it back in the 60s and 70s, you know, wiped it out then. We can wipe it out again now. It's just gonna take maybe a little more hands on uh management," Brian Uptmore said.

Unlike other maggots that feed on dead tissue, the New World screwworm targets living flesh through open wounds. McClellan said even something as minor as a tick bite can create an entry point for the parasite.

"Any kind of wound is where that New World screw worm fly or that larvae will actually grow. Um, something as small as a tick bite can actually open a wound where that New World screw worm larvae can actually grow. Main concern to our producers would be newborn calves, uh, just that umbilical cord, and that's a, a prime entry spot for New World screwworm larvae," McClellan said.

If a rancher suspects their cattle has been infected, McClellan outlined the immediate steps to take.

"Number one thing they need to do when they see that is to contact Texas Animal Health Commission and report it. Second thing would be to call their local private vet. And that's on livestock. But if it was on wildlife, then they would need to call Texas Parks and Wildlife. But the, the big thing is get a sample, send that in, and get it identified properly that it is New World screw worm or, or it's not," McClellan said.

Despite the discovery of the parasite in South Texas, McClellan said consumers should not be concerned about the food supply.

"So no, it, it shouldn't change anything on food supply, food demand. Uh, public perception is, is big. What people see, they believe, and uh there could be some fright from it, but uh it, it doesn't affect the food quality at all," McClellan said.

Screwworm-exposed cattle are heavily contained in South Texas, and no cattle are currently being imported or exported from the affected area. McClellan said Central Texas is prepared if ranchers report issues accordingly.

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