More Central Texas counties now eligible for SNAP hot foods

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 26 additional counties impacted by recent flooding to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals using their benefits.

“As communities across the state begin to recover and rebuild from flood damage, Texas is working tirelessly to ensure that impacted Texans can feed their families,” Gov. Abbott said. “Texas remains unrelenting in our support of those affected by these tragic floods, and we will continue to provide all available resources to help them rebuild and recover. Together, we are Texas strong.”

“By adding these additional counties, we’re ensuring that those affected by the storms and flooding will have access to hot, nutritious foods for themselves and their families,” said Molly Regan, deputy executive commissioner of HHSC Access and Eligibility Services. “This will help alleviate some of the stress as Texas focuses on recovering from the floods.”

The following counties have been added to the list of approved areas: Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Concho, Hays, Irion, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Milam, Mills, Reagan, Runnels, San Saba, Schleicher, Sterling, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson.

Federal approval allows SNAP recipients to purchase hot foods with their Lone Star Cards at participating retailers through Aug. 14. Hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items, and other foods that are hot at the point of sale.

The initial approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services applied to SNAP recipients in Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, and Real counties.

No action is required by SNAP recipients to receive this additional benefit.

Texans impacted by flooding can visit the HHSC disaster assistance webpage for information on available services. To find local resources, including food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select option 1.

