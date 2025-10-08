'That's the beauty of it': New microtransit bus service brings more mobility to Rockdale residents

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — A new form of rideshare transportation has arrived in Rockdale, providing residents with enhanced mobility options within a 6.5-mile microtransit zone that includes key community destinations like the senior citizens center on Green Street.

The HOP, a specialized microtransit bus service, is making a significant difference for residents who depend on public transportation for daily activities.

"It's the best thing that could have happened to Rockdale because it puts normal, a life to normal — you can live a normal life when you can get around," Rockdale resident Naomi Fifer-Roberson said.

Fifer-Roberson, 85, relies entirely on public transportation for essential trips including medical appointments and pharmacy visits.

"I've needed to go get my medicine and do very important things, getting to my doctor, and I didn't have my car. I don't have a car, so I have to totally depend on public transportation, and I'm excited about this getting upgraded to the big boys," Fifer-Roberson said.

Tommy Waters, another Rockdale resident, appreciates the convenience the service provides for everyday activities.

"Pretty good bus. It's a good bus… This transportation was needed here for a long, long, long time," Waters said.

"I can go to the stores, look around, you know, and see if there's anything that I that I'd love to have," Waters continued.

While Rockdale residents previously had access to county bus service from the Hill Country Transit District, this new bus operates specifically within the microtransit zone.

"The population and the demand just warrants putting a special vehicle here in Rockdale," Darrell Burtner said.

Burtner serves as assistant general manager for the Hill Country Transit District.

Rockdale joins Cameron as the second city with microtransit transportation in Milam County.

"So the two large cities together actually have enough ridership that it was really deemed necessary to be in these two towns," Tony Austin said.

Austin is the director of public engagement for the Hill Country Transit District.

Residents can schedule rides by calling 1-800-791-9601, visiting the Hill Country Transit District website, or using the district's mobile app. Users simply enter their destination, and the bus will transport them based on availability within the designated zone.

In talking with Waters, 15 ABC suggested that it's an opportunity to get out and move around and that's the beauty of it. Waters agreed, "that's the beauty of it."

For Fifer-Roberson, the service enables continued participation in community activities that keep life fulfilling.

"I just turned 85 and it's not too much I can do after 85, but one of the things that makes life normal is the senior citizen [center], but it don't work if you can't get there," Fifer-Roberson said.

While The HOP charges a small fare, Austin explained that the Hill Country Transit District invoices Milam County for these costs, making rides free for county residents.

