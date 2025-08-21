South Milam County United Way closes after 50+ years, local organizations left without funding

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The South Milam County United Way has closed its doors after more than 50 years of serving the community, leaving several local organizations scrambling to find alternative funding sources.

The organization dropped its charter due to declining donations and a lack of volunteers, according to Charles Keagy, who served as president. "You know with a small town, it sort of hits harder," Keagy said. "We decided to just go ahead and drop the charter because the funds just weren't there anymore and we couldn't get anybody to volunteer."

The financial decline was steep and steady. Gaye Bland, a former long-time member, witnessed the organization's struggles firsthand.

"I was with United Way 10+ years, and it was back when we had Alcoa and Luminant," Bland said. "Our funding budget was around $120,000. When I left in '22-'23, we were already down to $66,000."

Tyler Dupnick Gaye Bland, a former long-time member of United Way South Milam County, talks with 15 ABC.

By the organization's final year, Keagy said they were down to just $20,000 on hand.

"So now all of those are not getting funds from the United Way anymore, right? Which is terrible," Keagy said.

Tyler Dupnick Charles Keagy, president of South Milam County United Way, talks with 15 ABC.

Local organizations feel the impact

Several community organizations that relied on United Way funding are now adjusting to the new reality.

The Rockdale Christmas Roundup, which provides holiday meals and gifts to families in need, was among the affected organizations.

"At Christmas time we provide them a meal, a box of food, and then — but most importantly — we itemize, we get toys, and gifts for every family member," said Pam Kaufmann, who works with Rockdale Christmas Roundup.

Pam Kaufmann Food items being prepared for the Rockdale Christmas Roundup in 2024.

Kaufmann believes the program should continue with help from elsewhere in the community.

The Thorndale Senior Citizens Center also depended on United Way donations for community events.

"We used to have it once a month, you know, we had to bring all the seniors in here just for a game day and and a good free meal," said Willie Calvin, who works with the center.

Tyler Dupnick A photo of a community gathering at the Thorndale Senior Citizens Center on an unknown date.

The center has since reduced events to quarterly gatherings. Calvin also noted that United Way funding helped them purchase essential equipment, like a new air conditioner.

"We had the money from the United Way, you know, to purchase a mini split unit," Calvin said.

Uncertainty ahead

The closure has created uncertainty for organizations that relied on the United Way as their primary source of donor support.

"It's a feeling of uneasiness, I guess, you know, because you don't know what might happen or what could happen, etc.," Calvin said.

Calvin tells 15 ABC that the senior center has started seeking donations directly from the community since United Way was their lone source of donor support.

Even with previous United Way funding, rising costs had already forced Rockdale Christmas Roundup to scale back a little bit, Kaufmann told 15 ABC.

There remains a possibility that someone could renew the South Milam County United Way charter. The closure reflects broader trends affecting similar organizations in other communities, with both donations and volunteerism declining.

Tyler Dupnick Pam Kaufmann of Rockdale Christmas Roundup talks with 15 ABC.

