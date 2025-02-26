Rockdale Jr High students relocated due to gas line precautions

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale Independent School District issued a news release on Wednesday about students being relocated at Rockdale Junior High.

The district says students were evacuated as a precautionary measure due to issues encountered during construction.

The evacuation followed the district's safety protocols, and the students are currently being safely relocated on-site until everything is secure.

To ensure the safety of students following Wednesday's precautionary evacuation, there is an updated dismissal plan:

