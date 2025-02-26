Rockdale Jr High students relocated due to gas line precautions

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale Independent School District issued a news release on Wednesday about students being relocated at Rockdale Junior High.
The district says students were evacuated as a precautionary measure due to issues encountered during construction.
The evacuation followed the district's safety protocols, and the students are currently being safely relocated on-site until everything is secure.
To ensure the safety of students following Wednesday's precautionary evacuation, there is an updated dismissal plan:
- Parent Pickup: Beginning at 2:30 p.m., parents can pick up their junior high students from the stadium. To help speed up the process, please have your identification ready.
- Bus Riders: Will be released at their normal time.
- Walkers: Will be rerouted beginning at 3:15 p.m.