ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — After four decades in education and 12 years leading Rockdale ISD, Superintendent Dr. Denise Monzingo is stepping down at the end of June, marking the end of an era for the district.

Watch the full story here:

Rockdale ISD superintendent set to retire after 12 years of transformative leadership

"It's hard to imagine that you've done 40 years of something, but, I just think it's time," Dr. Monzingo said.

During her tenure, Dr. Monzingo oversaw significant growth and improvements, including a $30 million bond project in 2023 that funded major renovations and expansions across the district.

Rockdale ISD Construction was done on Rockdale Elementary School.

"So our junior high, we did an extension, we remodeled — we're doing some work at a college and career academy that will help the high school — so the junior high and high school are in a great place for growth," Dr. Monzingo said.

Rockdale ISD Construction was done on Rockdale Junior High.

Rockdale ISD Assistant Superintendent Tiffany Whitsel, who has worked alongside Dr. Monzingo since the beginning of her superintendency, witnessed the district's dramatic transformation.

Tyler Dupnick Rockdale ISD Assistant Superintendent Tiffany Whitsel talks with 15 ABC.

"We were in a deficit budget. We were worried about making payroll, we had facilities that hadn't had new in a long time, and so to see where we are with new facilities now and growing a CTE program. It's just been amazing to see all the different pieces there," Whitsel said.

Tyler Dupnick Renovations were done to the gym at Rockdale Junior High.

One of Dr. Monzingo's most notable achievements was expanding the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) dual-credit program from just seven students to more than 100.

"They can either go to college or they can walk out and with some of the companies around us they can just walk into a job making decent money because they've gotten certifications in certain areas and things like that as well," Dr. Monzingo said.

The district's new College and Career Academy, funded by a federal grant, represents another major project of Dr. Monzingo's vision. The facility will feature three wings dedicated to healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Expected to be completed in February, the academy will open for the next school year.

Tyler Dupnick Dr. Mozingo gives 15 ABC a tour of the old hospital that is currently being turned into the College and Career Academy in Rockdale ISD.

When 15 ABC asked what she'll miss most about her role, Dr. Monzingo's answer was immediate.

"Kids, that is, you know, when I got in education so long ago… it was truly about kids and I love being around them," Dr. Monzingo said.

Dr. Mozingo tells 15 ABC that the school board will meet in two weeks with school district attorneys to establish a timeline for hiring a new superintendent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.