Rockdale ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent position

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Rockdale ISD announced Dr. Michael Watson as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools following weeks of deliberation and multiple interview rounds by the Board of Trustees.

"We are confident in our decision as a Board that Dr. Watson reflects the goals, mission, and values of Rockdale ISD," Board President Charles Miles said.

Miles said the board was intentional about selecting a leader who understands the importance of community, accountability, and student achievement.

"Dr. Watson brings a strong record of results and a leadership style that aligns with where we want to go as a district," Miles said.

Watson currently serves as Deputy Academic Officer in Hays Consolidated Independent School District, one of the fastest-growing districts in Central Texas. In this role, he supports campuses both academically and operationally while contributing to facilities planning, construction projects, and long-range growth initiatives aligned to instructional priorities. He has served Hays CISD for 12 years.

During his tenure, Watson served as a campus principal and led his school to its first-ever "A" accountability rating through focused instructional leadership and system alignment. Prior to his time in Hays CISD, he served as an administrator in Gregory-Portland ISD and as a teacher and coach in Calallen ISD. He began his career in Alice ISD, where he taught and coached while simultaneously serving as a squad leader in the United States Army Reserves.

Watson has a distinguished record of military service. He was awarded two Army Commendation Medals: one in recognition of exceptionally meritorious service during Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, key U.S.-led campaigns in the Global War on Terror, and a second for exceptional achievement in support of missions to secure Camp Arifjan during wartime operations.

Having grown up in a rural farming community and spent much of his career in small- to mid-size districts, Watson brings a strong appreciation for the vital role schools play at the center of their communities and for the importance of maximizing resources while honoring local values.

"My leadership centers on high expectations, meaningful instruction, and strong relationships," Watson said.

"I believe student success is driven by trust, collaboration, and coherent systems that support all learners. I am truly honored and excited to serve the students and community of Rockdale. My family and I look forward to becoming an active part of the community, building meaningful relationships, and supporting the success of all students. Go Tigers!" Watson said.

Watson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, a Master of Science in Education Administration, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi.

In accordance with Texas law, there will be a 21-day waiting period before the Board may officially appoint Watson as Superintendent. Following that period, the Board will take final action to confirm his appointment and determine his official start date.

