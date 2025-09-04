ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Eight intersections in Rockdale are being converted to four-way stops as part of a city-wide effort to slow traffic and improve safety in residential neighborhoods.

Rockdale adds four-way stops at eight intersections to slow traffic and improve safety

The changes come in response to resident concerns, particularly in older parts of town.

"I really do think it's going to be a help to slow people down quite a bit with the four-way here at Green," said Joyce Dalley, who lives at the corner of Green and Belton streets.

The intersection of Belton Street and Green Street is among the eight locations receiving new stop signs. Bright red octagonal signs now mark more intersections in the community.

"This is an old part of town and there really are a number of people that come through here day and night speeding on Green Street, so it's gonna be a change," Dalley said.

Tyler Dupnick Joyce Dalley, a Rockdale resident, talks with 15 ABC.

Earl Merchant, who lives across the street from Dalley, supports the traffic control measures.

"I think it's a great idea to slow traffic down," Merchant said.

15 ABC asked Merchant how long more traffic control in their area has been needed.

“Oh, quite a bit, you know, I mean, I know ever since I've been here — especially this intersection right here [Belton Street and Green Street].

Tyler Dupnick Earl Merchant, a Rockdale resident, talks with 15 ABC.

Rockdale City Manager Tim Kelty said the changes are in response to citizen requests.

"The city tries to respond to the needs of the citizens in regard to public safety, and I think that we got some calls and requests about those particular intersections," Kelty said.

In addition to the eight new four-way stops, three other intersections will see yield signs replaced with four stop signs.

Dalley, who has lived in the area for 15 years, said the traffic control measures are necessary as the community grows.

"There are new housing developments that are planned for our area. So, you know, there is growth and we do need some speed controls," Dalley said.

The city considered factors including traffic volume, speed limits and visibility when evaluating the intersections. Rockdale Police Chief Jerry Meadors ultimately recommended the four-way stops.

Installation is ongoing, with some intersections already completed. Kelty tells 15 ABC that the cost is minimal at about a few hundred dollars per intersection.

Tyler Dupnick Tim Kelty, City Manager of Rockdale, talks with 15 ABC.

Dalley views the changes as part of the bigger picture.

"You know, it's positive. It's growth. Those things come with growth," Dalley said.

To see the Rockdale Police Department's Facebook post from August 14 about each change, click here.

