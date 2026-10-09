Rescued from the rescue: 97 Milam County Dogtown dogs get a new start with Brandywine Valley SPCA

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — 97 dogs from Dogtown Ranch Sanctuary in Milam County were signed over to Brandywine Valley SPCA following an investigation into severe neglect and the arrest of the facility's owner.

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Rescued from the rescue: Milam County Dogtown dogs get a new start

Brandywine Valley SPCA

"We have 97 dogs that were in total that were signed over to Brandywine Valley SPCA," Aaron Johnson said.

Milam County Sheriff's deputies charged 69-year-old Angela Sera, the owner and operator of Dogtown Ranch, with a Class A misdemeanor — cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Milam County Sheriff's Office

According to law enforcement, the current misdemeanor charge is only associated with neglect. A felony charge would have separate criteria.

"Felony is going to be enhanced once you get into like actual physical abuse or torture and those kinds of things," Brett Eberhart, with the Milam County Sheriff's Office, said.

Kenny Graves

Alaina McLain said she discovered and started documenting the neglect in November of 2025.

"I got to go into her house and that's when I was just blown away with the smell, the look, the mania of the dogs, the panic. It's as though they were asking for help," McLain said.

Kenny Graves

Brandywine Valley SPCA came and negotiated to take some of the dogs.

"And was able to reach out to them and get them to willingly surrender some of the animals at Dogtown. And that's kind of how this all started," Johnson said.

Kenny Graves

The Texas SPCA recommended the dogs be checked out by a veterinarian.

"That is kind of what eventually led to the basis of the charges that we later brought," Eberhart said.

Kenny Graves

Johnson described the condition of the dogs when Brandywine Valley SPCA took custody.

"Baby Reina is an example of some of the more extreme, but a lot of the dogs, they have, you know, fleas, ticks is a big one that we are seeing a lot of on the dogs," Johnson said.

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Johnson said the remaining dogs were also surrendered and are adjusting well.

"They really did start to decompress. They were very calm. They were quiet. Being able to see how they, they felt, you know, at ease was very nice and very rewarding to see," Johnson said.

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Eberhart said law enforcement is grateful for Brandywine Valley SPCA's assistance.

"If not for their expertise, and who knows where we'd be, we'd probably still be going out there checking on dogs every day," Eberhart said.

Kenny Graves

McLain said she is glad it's over and the dogs are in a safe place.

"I'm grateful and a little anxious, not sure of what the unknown is, but I know they're getting a second chance," McLain said.

Law enforcement has confirmed that no more animals remain at Dogtown Ranch Sanctuary.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

