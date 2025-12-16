Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A pursuit that started with the Thrall Police Department ended in a deadly crash in Milam County on Tthursday, Dec. 11.

Texas DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko said in a press release that the Thrall Police Department engaged in a vehicle pursuit that was later terminated.

Thorndale Police Department then tried to pursue the same vehicle, but it was also terminated. Local deputies responded to the area in an effort to find the fleeing vehicle.

Just minutes later, a call came in regarding a crash in the area. DPS Troopers and other emergency personnel responded to the crash.

An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 464 at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 430, the driver tried to brake and go left, but the vehicle entered a side skid, left the roadway into a ditch, and hit a tree.

When the vehicle hit the tree, it separated into two parts and became engulfed in flames.

The driver was found outside the vehicle near the initial point of impact with the tree and was identified as 23-year-old Sirvaugh Markell Rougeau of Milano.

Rougeau was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is active and ongoing.