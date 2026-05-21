ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Rockdale plans a 100-acre industrial park to revitalize economy and lower tax rate.

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Open for business: the City of Rockdale looks forward to new 100-acre industrial park development

About 2 miles north of downtown Rockdale, 100 acres of land could soon become the city's first industrial park — a development city leaders hope will revitalize the local economy.

Nathan Bland, a local business owner and member of the Municipal Development District, said the project is about more than just jobs.

"You know, the idea is to bring the jobs and then the jobs will bring more prosperity to the households."

Kenny Graves

Bland said Rockdale has lacked a major economic anchor since the closure of Alcoa in 2008.

"Rockdale's never really had an industrial park. So for years and years, Rockdale had Alcoa, that was the big — the big dog in town — and provided most of the jobs. After it closed in 2008, Rockdale was really without a main industry, a main jobs-maker."

Rockdale City Manager Tim Kelty said the site is the only industrially zoned property the city currently owns.

"That is right now the only industrial zone property that the city has and so it'll be, it'll be really big for the city."

Kenny Graves

Kelty said industrial development could also help ease the financial burden on residents by lowering the city's tax rate.

"Our tax rate council recognizes is very high, and we want to be able to bring that down. But industrial development will allow us to do that."

Kenny Graves

Bland said there is already a prospect showing interest in locating to the site.

"We have a pretty good prospect looking that's interested in coming to Rockdale and providing a couple hundred jobs."

Kenny Graves

Kelty said new businesses and employees would also drive demand for additional services in the community.

"Those additional employees here and those additional businesses will demand additional services like banking and finance and, and accounting and legal."

Kenny Graves

Bland said growth should be approached thoughtfully.

"I think that we can grow, but we can do it in an intelligent way to really help everyone out."

If a business commits to coming to Rockdale, clearing and construction could begin as soon as early 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

