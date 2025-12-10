One man arrested after Cameron PD drug bust; crack cocaine and firearm found

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — Cameron police arrested a Calvert man Sunday night after a drug investigation led to the seizure of approximately two ounces of crack cocaine, a stolen firearm and marijuana.

Keelon Williams, a 33-year-old from Calvert, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance weighing more than four grams but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony, along with several other charges, according to a Cameron Police Department press release.

The arrest happened on Sunday, Dec. 7 in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street after Cameron Police Officers Jason Organ, Ben Howry and Detective Justin Anastasiades contacted a suspicious vehicle during their investigation.

Police say they also recovered a large amount of U.S. currency during the search.

Williams is a documented member of a criminal street gang, according to police.

"The Cameron Police Department remains committed to keeping narcotics off our streets and doing our very best to make our community a safer place to be," Police Chief Carlton Scott said in the release.

