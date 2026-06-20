MILANO, Texas (KRHD) — For the first time in seven years, Milano has a local ambulance ready to respond when seconds matter most.

Ezekiel Ramirez The new EMS ambulance in Milano.

Watch the full story here:

New EMS station in Milano aims to cut emergency response times in Milam County

Milam County opened a new EMS station in April, located behind the Milano Volunteer Fire Department. The station gives EMS crews a stronger presence on the east side of the county and brings life-saving care closer to residents in Milano and Gause.

Ezekiel Ramirez Before the station opened, ambulances had to respond from Rockdale — a drive of about 15 to 20 minutes to Milano.

Before the station opened, ambulances had to respond from Rockdale — a drive of about 15 to 20 minutes to Milano and up to 25 minutes to Gause.

Ezekiel Ramirez Before the station opened, ambulances had to respond from Rockdale — a drive of up to 25 minutes to Gause.

Milam County EMS Board President Kain Dodd said the gap in coverage dates back years.

"We had an ambulance here in Milano about 2019. That station ended up going through a mold remediation and then after that we just consistently had issues with it up until the point that the crews were moved to Rockdale permanently," Dodd said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Milam County EMS Board President Kain Dodd sharing what happened to the past EMS station.

For Milano resident Jason Heriford, the new station brings both practical and emotional reassurance.

"I think it's gonna bring great relief to the people of the community in Milano," Heriford said.

"When you consider all of the potential threats that can happen with heart attacks, strokes, and things like that, every second does count for sure," Heriford said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Milano resident Jason Heriford sharing his thoughts about the new EMS station with 15 ABC.

Dodd said geography makes fast response times especially critical in this part of the county.

"Everything out here takes a long time, you know, we're a long ways from the hospitals," Dodd said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Officials in the ambulance.

"It doesn't matter how many trucks you have, if they're not in the right place at the right time, you can't do any good," Dodd said.

Officials say response times in Milano and Gause are already starting to come down since the station opened. With a paramedic and EMT on duty around the clock, help is now closer than it has been in years.

Ezekiel Ramirez Officials in the ambulance.

"It's a real blessing for sure," Heriford said.

"That's our hope always, right, that we don't need an ambulance. But if we do, I hope that they'll always be here for us," Heriford said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Officials in the ambulance.

This is not the only EMS project in the works. Officials say plans are also moving forward for new facilities or upgrades in Cameron, Rockdale, and possibly Thorndale.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.