Milano Vol. Fire Department garage sale supports public safety

MILANO, Texas (KRHD) — The Milano Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual auxiliary garage sale, an event that brings the community together while raising crucial funds for local public safety.

Ezekiel Ramirez Residents shopping at the annual Milano Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Garage Sale.

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Milano Vol. Fire Department garage sale supports local first responders

With no paid fire departments in Milam County, the volunteer department relies on the biannual sales to replace aging equipment and keep the station running.

"We do a spring sale and an October sale. Each sale brings in about $25,000 for the department and so it's about $50,000 annually," Milano VFD Fire Chief, Kain Dodd said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Milano Vol. Fire Department Fire Chief, Kain Dodd sharing the economical impact this annual garage sale makes for the department.

Every dollar shoppers spend goes directly back into the fire department to help pay for equipment and other necessities.

"In 2023, we purchased a used fire truck with those funds. So, it allows our department to really grow," Dodd said.

Dodd noted that the funds make a real difference for the county's emergency response capabilities.

Ezekiel Ramirez Residents shopping at the annual Milano Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Garage Sale.

"There's no paid fire departments inside of Milam County," Dodd said.

"A lot of our equipment is over 20 years old, and so the garage sale funds is what's going to be replacing those apparatus," Dodd said.

For neighbors in Milam County, the garage sale has become an annual tradition. Shoppers can find a little bit of everything while supporting a vital community resource.

Ezekiel Ramirez Milam County resident, April Deloris Melton shares her thoughts about the garage sale with 15 ABC.

"I enjoy it and look forward for it every year," Milam County resident, April Deloris Melton said.

Melton has been attending the sale for the last five years.

"I got mostly household stuff and I got a few little jewelry and little toys and stuff like that for the kids," Melton said.

Ezekiel Ramirez April Deloris Melton sharing what she bought at the garage sale.

Even small purchases help keep the volunteer department ready to respond, a mission Melton is proud to support.

"They put their life on the line and it's, you know, it's exciting to knowing that they are helping, trying to stop this and trying to do that and then we backing them up and helping them too," Melton said.

Saturday is the last day of the garage sale, featuring special deals and discounts throughout the day.

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