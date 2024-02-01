Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMilam County

Actions

Milam County Sheriff's Office seizes 12.5 pounds of narcotics following search warrant

Milam County Sheriff's Office seizes 12.5 pounds of narcotics following search warrant
Milam County Sheriff's Office, 25 News
Milam County Sheriff's Office seizes 12.5 pounds of narcotics following search warrant
Posted at 3:55 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 16:56:53-05

ROCKDALE, Texas — Milam County authorities have seized 12.5 pounds of illegal narcotics in Rockdale, with nine total pounds believed to be methamphetamines.

According to the Milam County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was conducted at around 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of San Gabriel in Rockdale.

"The search, in cooperation with Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and Rockdale Police, was related to drug activity at the residence," police said.

"No one was home at the time the warrant was executed."

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019