Milam County Sheriff's Office seizes 12.5 pounds of narcotics following search warrant

ROCKDALE, Texas — Milam County authorities have seized 12.5 pounds of illegal narcotics in Rockdale, with nine total pounds believed to be methamphetamines.

According to the Milam County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was conducted at around 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of San Gabriel in Rockdale.

"The search, in cooperation with Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and Rockdale Police, was related to drug activity at the residence," police said.

"No one was home at the time the warrant was executed."

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.