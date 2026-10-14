MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Watch the full story here:

Milam County community lines the streets to honor fallen Buckholts volunteer firefighter Rick Fuentes

Buckholts volunteer firefighter Rick Fuentes died Sunday in a crash while responding to a call, leaving Milam County in mourning.

Sonia Vega-Perez

Wednesday afternoon, an honor escort led the way from Temple through Buckholts to the Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.

Kenny Graves

"It's a brotherhood, and it really is a community, and it's in and of itself when you look at first responders," Brett Eberhart, a deputy with the Milam County Sheriff's Office, said.

Kenny Graves

Eberhart was among those who took part in the escort.

"It was emotional. It is the only word I have for it, um, to see the number of people that showed up and to show up in force, uh, people that stopped on the side of the road, uh, to salute or take their hat off, got out of their vehicle, in fact, um, to do those kinds of things, um, you know, it's, it, it's always special," Eberhart said.

Kenny Graves

Eberhart said the escort was a meaningful way to honor Fuentes' sacrifice.

"For us to be able to provide that and make sure that he gets the dignity and the honor that he deserves, uh, for putting his life on the line every day is a really important thing, not only for us, but just any first responder," Eberhart said.

Kenny Graves

The loss has been felt across the county.

"You know, obviously we share in the grief that, uh, this community and this county and, and obviously Buckholtz and Buckholtz Volunteer Fire Department are dealing with. We may sometimes joke around with each other, but, uh, obviously, um, as a tight-knit community, we all want to be there for each other," Eberhart said.

Kenny Graves

A longtime friend remembered Fuentes as someone who was always ready to serve.

"He served every minute that he could, and he died in service," Sonia Vega-Perez said.

KXXV

Those wishing to support the Fuentes family can donate through the following:



Cash App: $Andrewf725

Venmo: @Andyrew1923

In person at the Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

