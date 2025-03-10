Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMilam County

Actions

Man arrested in Milam County for theft of an ambulance

police
KXXV
police
Posted

CAMERON, Texas (KXXV) — An Illinois man is in custody in Milam County Jail as of Monday morning following the theft of an ambulance.

Local dispatch learned from Allegiance Mobile Health that a man at a hotel had called for an ambulance "in reference to a mental health issue" — he then entered the vehicle and drove off in it once it arrived on scene.

"Deputies tracked the ambulance to a location in the 2200 block of CR203 Loop where a short, off-road chase ensued before the driver crashed into a tree," police said.

30-year-old Grant Saline was arrested at the scene, and local authorities assisted in the chase and capture.

Saline is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, evading arrest in a vehicle, and criminal mischief — he faces additional charges from Cameron PD for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful restraint.

Further charges could also be possible.

According to local authorities, there is no dash camera or body camera footage available at this time due to the investigation being ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood