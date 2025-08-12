Looking for answers: residents of Cameron in shock after weekend shootings

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — In the early hours of Sunday, August 10, there was a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Cameron. There were several victims at the scene.



There was a nearby celebration for alumni of O.J. Thomas High School

Cameron PD says that a group of individuals from out of town showed up just before the shooting began

Chief of Police, Carlton Scott, tells 15 ABC the Texas Rangers will be assisting in the investigation, ATF has reached out to him as well

"We have two of our locals who are victims of this shooting unnecessarily, and so our people in Cameron are extremely upset about what has happened," - Carlton Scott, Cameron Chief of Police Chief Carlton Scott

Chief Scott told 15 ABC the shootings took place just after midnight at a park in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, a short distance from where an event was being held for alumni of O.J. Thomas High School.

Investigators said a group of people from another town showed up shortly before shots were fired.

Police have not released how many people were injured. Chief Scott told 15 ABC, "We are still getting information. We have one that is in serious condition, the others that we know of look like they're gonna be OK."

Information on the shootings has been slow to come out. Police posted their original press release on Facebook Sunday morning, but then pulled it back due to a, quote, "large oversight."

The final release was posted Monday morning.

15 ABC went to the area where the shootings happened and tried to talk with some residents, but they did not want to talk on camera. Several of them told me they are worried about retaliation.

15 ABC asked Chief Scott about that, and he said,