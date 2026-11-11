DPS: Cameron man killed after two vehicles collide head-on in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old Cameron man was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 190 in Milam County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened around 5:55 a.m. near County Road 116.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Ram 2500 pickup was traveling west on U.S. 190 while a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by 20-year-old Jackson Wesney of Cameron, was traveling east.

Investigators said that for reasons that remain unknown, the Mitsubishi crossed into the westbound lanes and entered the path of the pickup. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Wesney was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the driver of the Ram suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

Wesney's next of kin have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.