Controlled Granger Lake dam release aims to prevent major flooding

MILAM, Texas (KXXV) — The Granger Lake Corps of Engineers has begun a gradual release of water from the dam at Granger Lake, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

The controlled release will increase in 6-inch increments every 30 minutes, officials said, in an effort to manage rising lake levels while minimizing the risk of downstream flooding.

“The goal is to reduce the chance of major flooding along the San Gabriel River," the statement said.

While some minor issues along the river are possible, the Corps said that the gradual nature of the release should help prevent significant impacts. Residents downstream are advised to monitor local water levels and stay informed through official updates.

“Please do not be alarmed,” officials added. “We are taking careful steps to manage the situation safely.”