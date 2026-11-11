Buckholts ISD receives $1 million grant to expand technology, career education

BUCKHOLTS, Texas — Buckholts Independent School District has received a $1 million grant aimed at expanding educational programs and opportunities for students.

The grant comes from OpenAI and SB Energy, with support from DPR Construction and Sundt Construction, according to Buckholts ISD. District officials said the funding could help support educational supplies and programs, including career and technical education in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other technology applications. The district also hopes to develop internship opportunities for students.

"We are incredibly grateful to OpenAI, SB Energy, DPR Construction, and Sundt Construction for recognizing the potential of our students and choosing to invest in their future," Superintendent Dr. Roland Quesada said in a statement.

Buckholts ISD currently serves 115 students from pre-K through 12th grade and employs 25 people.

The grant also expands a relationship between the district and companies working on major infrastructure projects in Milam County.

According to the district, SB Energy previously helped renovate restrooms and plumbing at Buckholts ISD in 2024.

Members of the Milam County Data Center team have also volunteered at district events and helped fulfill teachers' classroom wish lists. OpenAI said the investment is intended to help communities involved in building artificial intelligence infrastructure share in the opportunities created by the growing industry.

"We believe the communities helping build the future of AI should share in the opportunities it creates," OpenAI's Yvette Ruiz said. SB Energy also pointed to potential career opportunities for students as work continues on the Milam County Data Center.

The district said the $1 million investment will allow it to continue exploring new educational programs while giving students more exposure to technology-related careers.

Buckholts is located in Milam County, southeast of Temple.