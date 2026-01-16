Bicyclist killed in Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A 51-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck on US 190 in Milam County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Nakita Kim Smith of Gause was riding a bike westbound on US 190 when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling in the same direction and hit Smith on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Investigating troopers determined the pickup truck driver did not see Smith due to low-light conditions.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, troopers said.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.

This story been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.