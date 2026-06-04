6-year-old Rockdale boy raises $500 for CASA of Milam County by selling homemade egg rolls

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6-year-old Rockdale boy raises $500 for CASA of Milam County by selling homemade egg rolls

A 6-year-old Rockdale boy is spending his summer selling homemade egg rolls to raise money for children at risk of child abuse and neglect in Milam County.

Kenny Graves

Erfan Arabpour recently donated a $500 check to CASA of Milam County, an organization that trains and supervises volunteers to act as advocates for children in the foster care system.

"CASA means protecting kids and helping kids," Erfan said.

Kenny Graves

Erfan's mother, Ainsu Arabpour, said his charitable spirit started long before egg rolls entered the picture.

"He started selling the lemonade when he was 2. So now he just start summer. I just wanna keep him busy as well, so I said let's sell the egg rolls," Ainsu said.

Kenny Graves

Erfan's father, Mehdi "Fred" Arabpour, said the family is moved by their son's generosity.

"As a parent this is a great blessing for us," Fred said.

Kenny Graves

Ainsu said she is proud of the empathy her son has shown.

"He listened and he has a big heart and he shared his money with other kids and that makes me proud," Ainsu said.

Kenny Graves

Erfan has also developed a specialty beyond the egg rolls themselves — he handles the dipping sauces, too.

"I'm an expert sauce mixing sauce," Erfan said.

Kenny Graves

Customer Tammy Moerbe said she has already placed an order and plans to keep coming back.

"They're very delicious, both pork and shrimp, so, and we ordered quite a bit. So my grandkids love them," Moerbe said.

Kenny Graves

Moerbe said Erfan's character stands out.

"He's an amazing kid, so he's got a good head on his shoulders. I think mom and dad have helped him quite a bit with that," Moerbe said.

Kenny Graves

Erfan said he plans to continue raising money for CASA.

"Thank you for supporting me and giving the kids some money," Erfan said.

Kenny Graves

To learn more about the CASA in your area and how to help, go to https://texascasa.org/

To order egg rolls from Erfan and his family in Rockdale, call 512-903-0094

Kenny Graves

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