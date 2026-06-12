WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — Midway ISD is eliminating its out-of-district transfer fee starting in the upcoming school year, making it free for families outside the district to apply for enrollment.

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Midway ISD drops transfer fee, opening doors for more Central Texas families

The change comes as many Central Texas families continue to feel the pressure of rising costs.

"I like it because with inflation going up and everything getting higher in prices, it's not like our paychecks are getting higher. Prices are getting higher and our checks are getting smaller," Ashley Rhodes said.

Midway mom Cassandra Maxie said she has seen firsthand how different school experiences can be across districts.

"I think it's a good thing because other school districts in the area do suffer financially whereas Midway has more opportunities and financial access," Maxie said.

Maxie said the contrast between districts is something her own family has experienced.

"Our nieces went to a school on the other side of town and it's definitely a difference between Waco and Midway ISD," Maxie said.

Midway ISD serves more than 8,800 students, meaning seats are limited. Emily Parks of Midway ISD said transfers are not automatically approved.

"Transfers are approved on a first come, first served basis. They also are case by case. We do have criteria and requirements that students have to meet to be accepted into Midway ISD," Parks said.

Approval will depend on factors including available space, grade level, attendance, discipline history and campus capacity.

Transfer applications for the 2026-27 school year are open now through June 30.

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