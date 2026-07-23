TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Meta's artificial intelligence data center in Temple is now live, powering the company's growing AI operations across its platforms.

Watch Full Story Here:

Meta's Temple data center goes live amid community concerns over water use and expansion

The company says the project represents a $1.2 billion investment, supported more than 1,200 construction jobs, and now employs about 100 people full-time.

While Meta is highlighting its economic impact, some Bell County residents continue to push petitions on Facebook to limit future data center expansion, citing concerns over water use, infrastructure, and the pace of growth.

Bradley Davis, Meta's director of global economic development, addressed those water concerns directly.

"It goes into the design of the facility. That's why we chose a water efficient design — nearly no water throughout the course of the year. And you know we're even taking it a step further to restore, to identify a project that's going to restore 5.2 million gallons of water annually. We will be disclosing how much we actually withdraw through our sustainability report that will be coming out in the near term in the fall," Davis said.

Meta has also announced $1.7 million in total community grants, including a $400,000 grant to fund AI and STEM learning labs for students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

"We've given $1.7 million in total across our grants. That includes the 400,000 dollar grant that we announced today, uh, that's going to fund AI and STEM learning labs for grades starting at pre-K all the way through 12th grade. So you know it's important to us to show up in the community, have a meaningful impact here, and we plan to do so very much in Temple in Bell County," Davis said.

Some residents are still organizing petition efforts to limit future data center developments, saying stronger local oversight is needed as more projects are proposed across Central Texas.

Davis said the company is committed to being a responsible presence in the area.

"We are very cognizant of paying the cost... we feel very confident that this will be a good neighbor," Davis said.

"I would say to them that you know a project like this has tremendous benefits to the local community," Davis said.

The petition effort is still underway, with organizers hoping to gather enough signatures to put their proposed charter amendment on the ballot.

Meta plans to release its water withdrawal numbers publicly in its sustainability report this fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

