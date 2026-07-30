Thermal drone helps Woodway officers capture burglary suspect on rooftop

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — A suspected vehicle burglar was arrested last week after Woodway police used thermal drone technology to locate the suspect hiding on a rooftop, according to the Woodway Public Safety Department.

Officers responded to Topeka Drive around 5:45 a.m. on July 23 after a resident reported a suspicious person they believed was attempting to burglarize vehicles.

Officers used a thermal drone to canvas the area, and spotted the suspect hiding on rooftops. Using the thermal drone for cover, officers ordered the suspect down from the roof and took the individual into custody.

Woodway Public Service Dept,

The suspect had a ski mask and burglary tools, police said. Officers also discovered keys to a stolen truck located nearby during the search of the suspect's pockets.

A loaded pistol was found inside the stolen vehicle, according to the department.

Police described the arrested individual as "a dangerous felon" who was removed from the community thanks to an alert resident and the department's use of advanced technology.

The investigation remains ongoing.