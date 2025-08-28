Westfest, a celebration of Czech heritage, kicks off Friday in West

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — Since 1976, Westfest has brought together thousands to celebrate Czech heritage, raise money for the community, and showcase the spirit of West, Texas



The 2025 Westfest takes place August 29-31

This is the 49th Westfest, raising more than one million dollars in special projects for the community

For more information on Westfest, click here.



Since 1976, WestFest has brought together thousands to celebrate Czech heritage, raise money for the community, and showcase the spirit of West, Texas. In nearly five decades, the festival has helped raise more than $1 million for local projects — thanks to hundreds of dedicated volunteers.

“We’re a small town, but we bring in people from all over to experience what we have to offer,” said Ryan Kolar, Director of Entertainment for Westfest. “Czech people are hardworking, and that’s reflected in our festival.”

This Weekend’s Lineup

Friday, Aug. 29

5 PM — Kickoff Party

Bracelet Night: Unlimited carnival rides for one price

Crowning of Miss WestFest

Headliner: Aaron Watson

Saturday, Aug. 30

10 AM — Parade in Downtown West

Live polka music and family fun all day

Sunday, Aug. 31

Kolache 5K Run in the morning

More live polka and cultural entertainment

A Family Tradition

From authentic Czech food and polka dancing to a weekend packed with music and rides, WestFest offers something for everyone. Kolar says the festival is an experience you don’t want to miss.

“We have so much to offer for the whole family. We’d love for you to come out and experience WestFest 2025 here in West, Texas.”

