Wienerschnitzel returns to Waco with Baylor grad at helm

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Hot dog!

Waco welcomes a new restaurant this week, with Wienerschnitzel slated to open Wednesday at 305 S. Valley Mills Dr.

Baylor graduate Brett Swartz will operate the location. Swartz has seen previous success with businesses like Slow Rise Slice House.

“This brand has been a Texas favorite for generations, and we’re proud to finally return its legendary menu and welcoming service to our hometown," said Swartz.

Offering classic menu uitems like the Chili Cheese Dog, Junkyard Dog, and Chili Cheese Fries, customers can also enjoy favorites from the Tastee Freez® dessert line, like dipped cones and floats.

Drive-thru and, online ordering are available, with delivery expected to be added in January.