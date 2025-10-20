Weird smell or taste? What to expect from the water system cleaning in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco water customers may notice a slight change in how the water smells and tastes over the next month.

Routine system maintenance is underway for the Waco water system.

Now through November 25, the disinfectant used in the water will change from chloramine to free chlorine.

Why is this needed?

The process can help remove any buildup in pipes, which can be caused by warm weather or water sitting in the pipes.

It can also reduce the need for more maintenance or water system replacement.

What should customers expect?

Water customers may notice the water has a slight change to the smell or taste, but the City says the water is still safe to drink.

This will disappear when the system-wide cleaning is complete.