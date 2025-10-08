Weekend events return to Waco Mammoth National Monument amid shutdown

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A donation will help fund weekend events at the Waco Mammoth National Monument as the federal shutdown continues.

The City of Waco Parks and Recreation department announced the Dig Shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the next two weeks. Guided tours will also resume for the next two weekends.

Nature trails, outdoor exhibits, the Welcome Center, and the gift shop remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the shutdown.

Regular hours will resume once the federal government is back at work.

