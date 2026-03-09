Waco's Brazos River Riverwalk to close for redevelopment project, set to wrap up in 2028

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco will soon begin improvements to the Brazos River Riverwalk, closing a stretch of the popular downtown waterway to make way for a redevelopment project expected to be completed in January 2028.

Construction will take place along the Riverwalk between Jackson Avenue and Baylor Law School. During that time, the Riverwalk will be closed in the areas near the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Interstate 35, Foster Pavilion, and the Riverfront Lofts.

When the project is finished, visitors can expect a reconstructed trail, new lighting and landscaping, and improved gathering and viewing areas along the Brazos River. City officials say the upgrades are part of continued investment in Waco's downtown riverfront district.

The affected section of the Riverwalk will remain closed throughout construction for public safety.

Residents and visitors with questions about the project can contact the city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department at 254-750-5980.

We will share updates on this project as we get them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.