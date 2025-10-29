WACO, Texas (KXXV) — This Saturday, downtown Waco will come alive with the vibrant colors, flavors and traditions of Dia de los Muertos as the city hosts a major Day of the Dead celebration



Dia de los Muertos is a holiday in Hispanic culture that started nearly three thousand years ago

The festivities happen on Saturday, November 1st, starting with a parade downtown at 4pm

For more information of the weekend festivities, click here. Waco prepares to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with food, culture and community with a downtown celebration

The event serves as the grand finale to Waco Restaurant Week while honoring a tradition that dates back nearly three thousand years.

Understanding Day of the Dead traditions

Day of the Dead is a time when families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a reunion and celebration. According to tradition, the gates of heaven open at midnight on Halloween, allowing the spirits of children to rejoin their families for 24 hours. Adults follow on November 2.

"Traditions honoring our food, honoring the things that make us a strong community — having food is such a big part of that event," said Eric Linares with Creative Waco. "We have a lot of vendors that are going to be a part of that and just sharing a little bit of a taste of what their culture is all about."

Restaurant Week finale showcases culinary diversity

The Dia de los Muertos celebration caps off Waco Restaurant Week, providing multiple opportunities for residents to experience diverse culinary traditions throughout downtown.

"For Waco Restaurant Week, they're having multiple events throughout the week here, so there's a lot of opportunities to come and enjoy a little bit of the spirits, enjoy a little bit of the food throughout this area," Linares explained. "Downtown has been such a great location for new up and coming food spots and then just sharing a little bit of culinary tradition."

Community partnership makes event possible

Organizing such a large-scale cultural celebration requires extensive coordination, but Linares says the community support makes it worthwhile.

"There's a lot of moving parts, of course — every event has a lot of moving parts — but we have so many great partners and great sponsors that come together to make these kinds of events happen," he said. "I'm just excited for all the events that are happening throughout the week."

The celebration promises to blend authentic cultural traditions with Waco's growing reputation as a culinary destination, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to experience the rich heritage behind Day of the Dead festivities.

