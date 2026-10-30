Waco police investigate pedestrian death after man struck by two vehicles on Robinson Drive

WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after a 42-year-old man was struck by two vehicles Thursday night.

Investigators say the man was walking in the roadway on Robinson Drive when he was hit. He died at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

The case remains under investigation.

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