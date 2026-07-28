Waco police work to identify body found in Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police are working to identify a man who was found dead at Lake Waco Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Koehne Park at 8:32 a.m., where they found a man floating in the water. With the help of multiple departments, the man was pulled from the lake; he was pronounced dead.

The man had no identification. Police described him as possibly Hispanic, approximately 20-25 years old.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 as the investigation continues.