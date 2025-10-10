Waco music venue sold, joins network of Central Texas stages

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A popular venue in Waco is changing hands, with plans to expand the live entertainment it offers.

The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill is starting a new chapter under concert promoters Lightstream Presents.

The sale is already final, but current operations will continue until the end of the year.

Events planned through 2025 include Diamond Rio, Randall King, Lil Joe and La Familia, Mexican OT, and a New Year's Eve party.

The Backyard Bar has called Waco home for ten years. An anniversary party is also planned in November. Events for 2026 will be announced soon.

Lightstream has a network of stages, including Haute Spot in Cedar Park and the Coupland Dancehall.